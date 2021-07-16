Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it w…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Ther…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mon…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The …