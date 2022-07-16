Concord's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
