Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.