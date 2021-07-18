Concord's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
