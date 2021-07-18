 Skip to main content
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

