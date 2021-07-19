Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.