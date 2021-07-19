For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It's likel…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Ther…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered sh…
Concord's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. …
This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to …