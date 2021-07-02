Concord's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
