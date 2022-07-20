For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Thursday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
