Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Concord's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …
This evening in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot te…