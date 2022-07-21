Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.