This evening's outlook for Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
