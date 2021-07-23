This evening in Concord: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
