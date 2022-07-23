Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
This evening's outlook for Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Concord folks should b…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperat…
Concord's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …