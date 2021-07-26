This evening's outlook for Concord: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
