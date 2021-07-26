Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.