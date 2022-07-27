 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

