For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
