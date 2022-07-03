Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.