Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94.1. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.