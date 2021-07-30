 Skip to main content
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94.1. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

