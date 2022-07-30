This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
