Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Sunday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds lig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings …