Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.