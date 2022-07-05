Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
