This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Wednesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. We'll see a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We …
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings …
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot …