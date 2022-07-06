Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.