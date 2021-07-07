 Skip to main content
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Concord will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

