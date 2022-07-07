Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.