Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Concord will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

