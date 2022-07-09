This evening in Concord: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Concord will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
