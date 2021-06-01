Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mainly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly clou…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect …
This evening in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow'…
Concord's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are pred…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luck…
For the drive home in Concord: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednes…