Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.