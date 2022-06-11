Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
