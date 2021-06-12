Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.