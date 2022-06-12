For the drive home in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
