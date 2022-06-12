Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.