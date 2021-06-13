 Skip to main content
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.15. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

