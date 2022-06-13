Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.