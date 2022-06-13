Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Th…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cl…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clea…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Saturday. It …