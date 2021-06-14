Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
