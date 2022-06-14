 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

