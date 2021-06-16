Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 68% chance of precipitation i…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the a…
This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, th…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…