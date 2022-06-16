Concord's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Th…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clea…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though…