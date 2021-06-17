Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 68% chance of precipitation i…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, th…
This evening in Concord: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. I…