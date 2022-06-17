Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.