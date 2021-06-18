For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 97.24. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
