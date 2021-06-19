 Skip to main content
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

