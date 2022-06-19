For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…