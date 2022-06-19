 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

