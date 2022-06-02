Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.