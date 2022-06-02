Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
