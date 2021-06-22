Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
