Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.