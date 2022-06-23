Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Friday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.