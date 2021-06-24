Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy …
Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. A 69-de…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
This evening in Concord: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Concord folk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 deg…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…