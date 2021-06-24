Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.