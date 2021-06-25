Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.