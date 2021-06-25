This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
