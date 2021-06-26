 Skip to main content
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

