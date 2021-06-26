For the drive home in Concord: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy …
Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 deg…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. A 69-de…
This evening in Concord: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Concord folk…