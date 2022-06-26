This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
