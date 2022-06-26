Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.