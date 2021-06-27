Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.8. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 deg…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect peri…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
For the drive home in Concord: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
For the drive home in Concord: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday…