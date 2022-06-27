 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

